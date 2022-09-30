On Wednesday (September 28), family, friends, tutors and local dignitaries gathered to celebrate the dedication of University Centre Peterborough’s Class of 2022.

The ceremony commenced with a procession from The Bull Hotel with a fanfare and members of the public waving flags. The cathedral’s entrance archway was then illuminated in the university’s teal blue with the graduands receiving applause as they walked through.

Declaring the ceremony in session, Academic Director of University Centre Peterborough, Liz Knight, explained how the word ‘graduation’ roughly translates to the fifteenth-century term

for “taking a step”. Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Education Group, Rachel Nicholls, reiterated this, saying that the aim of education provision at UCP is “to shape well-rounded people, ready for the next phase in life’s journey”.

The cohort of over 200 students that received their awards studied a variety of degree subjects, including: Business Management, Therapeutic Counselling, Criminology and Sport

and Exercise Science.

Addressing graduands from all faculties, Professor Sir Les Ebdon described the graduation as “a celebration of the fruits of your hard work”. He continued: “I’m blown away by the glory and splendour of this cathedral, but even more so, I’m blown away by your achievements in such challenging times”.

Kira Ginger, BA Hons Media Production graduate, added: “Graduation was magical! The perfect way to celebrate our successes and say goodbye. Studying at UCP is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Footage of the ceremony is available on University Centre Peterborough’s official Facebook page.

To learn more about the degrees on offer at the site, visit https://ucp.ac.uk/.

Students enter the cathedral grounds. Photo: University Centre Peterborough

Students during their graduation ceremony at Peterborough Cathedral. Photo: University Centre Peterborough

The cathedral was lit up in the colours of University Centre Peterborough. Photo: University Centre Peterborough

Students at the beginning of the procession at The Bull Hotel. Photo: University Centre Peterborough