The new mural at the Davids Lane underpass in Werrington was completed last week by Nathan Murdoch, Carl Unwin and Steve Crowe from Street Arts Hire Ltd; responsible for numerous colourful murals across the city.

The mural has been funded by a £1000 grant given to Werrington Neighbourhood Council by the Tesco Community Grants scheme. The funding is designed to support local community projects and good causes across the country.

The underpass was last painted 12 years ago but had been damaged significantly in the years since. Therefore, Nathan and his team were commissioned to rejuvenate the underpass using design ideas put forward by Werrington residents.

Appearing on the walls of the underpass are recognisable scenes from the area: Car Dyke roman canal, Werrington Church, St Johns Medieval Festival now the Carnival (from Village Sign), Windmill and Mill House, Cuckoos Hollow and Fenland Skating (Skaters Way), Sobrite Spring, newt ponds and Railway Bridge, Werrington Centre, Scarecrow trail on The Green, Church St with Carnival Bunting.

Werrington Neighbourhood Council Secretary Sally Weald said: “The theme of the artwork is ‘Werrington Past and Present’ and we have tried to represent both the newer and older parts of Werrington.

"The artist's Nathan, Carl and Steve all live in Werrington so it was a real community event with many residents came out to watch the work in progress expressing their appreciation of their talent.

"It is a busy underpass and the murals have given the area a real lift with people are making special journeys to come and see it.

"Werrington Neighbourhood Council is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year so the completion of the underpass seems a great way to celebrate!”

Davids Lane underpass mural Werrington Church.

Davids Lane underpass mural St Johns Medieval Festival now the Carnival (from Village Sign) and Windmill and Mill House.

Davids Lane underpass mural Newt ponds and Railway Bridge.

Davids Lane underpass mural Scarecrow trail on The Green.