A threat of strike action by ambulance workers in Peterborough has been dropped after a deal was agreed with bosses.

About 1,000 members of staff working for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust had been on the verge of voting on strike action over planned changes to working arrangements.

But union leaders say the intervention of the trust’s newly appointed chief executive has now averted any looming strike action, which would have impacted the Christmas period.

The dispute had been triggered by plans announced earlier this year to introduce a system of team-based working.

But the GMB union, which has more than 1,500 members working for the trust, which has 5,000 members of staff in total, had claimed the changes would have a major impact on work life balance, and risked discriminating against people with caring responsibilities, as well as those with disabilities.

GMB members had also raised concerns that the proposals had not been communicated properly and could have a detrimental impact on patients and the public.

Union officials challenged the proposals informally and through a formal ACAS process, but these ended without resolution.

But now trust chief executive Neill Moloney has agreed to scrap teams-based working.

Donna Thomas, GMB Regional NHS Organiser, said: “It is a breath of fresh air that, after five years of declining culture within the EEAST, Neill Moloney has decided to take a different approach.

"He has listened to the workforce and shown he cares about them more than statistics.

“GMB looks forward to working with him to improve the wellbeing of our members, which will positively impact patient care.”

Mr Moloney said: “We’ve agreed with our unions to work together to solve the key challenges our staff have raised.

"These include better access to line managers, stronger clinical training, and more predictable shift patterns. These are real and pressing needs, and we’re committed to addressing them.

“The proposal for Team Based Working aligned managers and their teams on the same shifts to improve support, time for training and team development.

“From the outset we committed to honouring existing and providing new flexible working arrangements.

“We have listened to feedback and will look at a new proposal in the new year, co-designed with our colleagues, that protects existing flexible working arrangements and aims to minimise disruption to personal lives.

"This will be part of an ongoing, open dialogue with our staff to create a lasting solution.”