Strictly star Giovanni Pernice brings Glitterball glamour to Peterborough Italian Festival

By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 11:41 BST
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice waltzed into Peterborough to add a bit of glamour to Peterborough’s Italian Festival.

The festival took place in the city centre on Saturday and Sunday, and celebrates the impact the Italian community have made to Peterborough.

Giovanni wowed the crowd with dancing displays on Sunday, as well as giving out tips to those who have dreams of lifting the Glitterball Trophy on Strictly Come Dancing.

There was a live entertainment programme across both days, along with Italian food and drink, merchandise stalls, classic Italian vehicles, children's activities, and plenty of other activities to keep people entertained.

This year was the 16th running of the Italian Festival, and organisers were expecting one of the biggest crowds for the event for years.

This year’s event has received a funding boost from Peterborough Positive (BID).

These pictures from Mike Grierson show some of the colour from one of the highlights of the Peterborough year.

There were large crowds in the city centre for the event

Giovanni entertained the crowds

Italian food was on the menu at the festival

Giovanni was the star of the show

