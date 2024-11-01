A Peterborough photographer’s new book will transport readers across the Atlantic Ocean to get a closer look at some of the biggest cities in the world.

Chris Porsz – known to many in Peterborough as the Paramedic Paparazzo – took his unique style of street photography across the Atlantic Ocean to the USA.

He has already released books called ‘Streets of Britain’ and Streets of Europe' – so the third in the trilogy seemed an obvious addition to the collection.

To put the book together, Chris visited 23 cities in a coast to coast adventure lasting 80 days – with stops in New York, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Washington DC.

The book has been released in time for this week’s huge presidential election in America.

He said: “Street photography is challenging, but I found it even more so in some American cities, and it was a bit like fishing where I would walk all day without a bite.

"I am not sure exactly what I am looking for, but I just know when I see it, and snap!”

These images are just a snapshot of those also included in the book.

The book – along with others by Chris – are available from the Unity shop in Queensgate until December 31 and at Peterborough Museum Christmas Fayre on Saturday November 30. They will also be available in the Peterborough City Hospital atrium on Wednesdays and Thursdays during November and December, and every day from December 2 - 6 and December 9 - 13.

Part proceeds from all of his self published books go to the PCH oncology day unit and Breast Cancer Research.

The books are also from www.chrisporsz.com or collect by messaging Chris on his socials FB, Instagram and X.

1 . Streets of America This picture was taken in Indianapolis Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales

2 . Streets of America The book is on sale now Photo: Chris Porsz Photo Sales