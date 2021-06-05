Stolen planters returned to Peterborough community centre after thieves get guilty conscience

The George Alcock Centre on Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

On Monday (May 31), four wall planters were stolen from the front of The George Alcock Centre on Whittlesey Road, Stanground at around 10pm.

CCTV at the centre captured two men with a dog taking the planters. This happened just a week after the front of the centre was vandalised by three people.

The centre is in the process of carrying out a wide-ranging refurbishment including kitchen, bar, installing gigabit wi-fi and creating a community garden so the incidents have been especially demoralising.

An appeal was posted on Facebook on Tuesday (June 1) asking for the planters to be returned and on the same day, the two men who had taken them returned the planters to the centre in good condition and gave an apology.

Staff at the centre were grateful for the gesture and the planters safe return.

A further post on Facebook said: “Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support. Our planters have been returned in good order, along with an apology.

“We were all young once and many of us made some bad decisions after a few units, but this is what community is all about. Hats off to the lads for returning them and having the respect to apologise.