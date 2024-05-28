Stilton Cheese Rolling: Festival returns with a bang as scores enjoy bank holiday fun

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th May 2024, 10:44 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 11:25 BST
Festival returns after seven years away

After a seven year gap, the Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival returned with a bang – with scores of people enjoying the sunshine in the village.

Teams raced to send down the ‘cheese’ (actually a lump of wood shaped to look like a wheel of Stilton) down the track in the fastest time possible.

The Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival was last held in 2017, when teams donned fancy dress to chase the block of ‘cheese’ down the village high street. This year it was held at the Stilton Community Centre.

Some of the teams donned fancy dress to take part, and there were mens, womens and childrens races throughout the afternoon.

The women’s event was won by Twinkletoes Dunleavy and Lisa Vickers while the men’s title was claimed by Gary Beavers and Philip Wells.

Crowds lined the course throughout the afternoon to catch a glimpse of the action – and to watch the entertainment on offer, which included a number of music acts and a procession including event Queen and Princess Amelia Vickers and Keira Dunleavy.

Action from the children's races

Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival

Action from the children's races Photo: David Lowndes

Event organiser Adam Leon

Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival

Event organiser Adam Leon Photo: David Lowndes

The rain did not put competitors off

Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival

The rain did not put competitors off Photo: David Lowndes

The festival was held for the first time in seven years

Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival

The festival was held for the first time in seven years Photo: David Lowndes

