After a seven year gap, the Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival returned with a bang – with scores of people enjoying the sunshine in the village.

Teams raced to send down the ‘cheese’ (actually a lump of wood shaped to look like a wheel of Stilton) down the track in the fastest time possible.

The Stilton Cheese Rolling Festival was last held in 2017, when teams donned fancy dress to chase the block of ‘cheese’ down the village high street. This year it was held at the Stilton Community Centre.

Some of the teams donned fancy dress to take part, and there were mens, womens and childrens races throughout the afternoon.

The women’s event was won by Twinkletoes Dunleavy and Lisa Vickers while the men’s title was claimed by Gary Beavers and Philip Wells.

Crowds lined the course throughout the afternoon to catch a glimpse of the action – and to watch the entertainment on offer, which included a number of music acts and a procession including event Queen and Princess Amelia Vickers and Keira Dunleavy.

