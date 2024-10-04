Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the decision day looms for the multi-million pound development plans for the East of England Showground, residents are reminded they still have time to make their views known.

Objections and messages of support about plans to build 1,500 homes and a leisure village on the Showground can be received by Peterborough City Council until the application is decided.

It is expected the council’s planning committee will meet on October 15 to consider the proposals which have already triggered hundreds of objections and as well as scores of letters of support.

The proposals have been put together by the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) which has submitted two outline planning applications.

One is for the construction of 650 homes on part of the Showground that has already been earmarked for housing development in the council’s Local Plan.

The second is for 850 homes plus a 50 acre leisure village, hotel, school and care village.

The council had extended the consultation deadline by 30 days after AEPG made a number of changes to documents that make up an Environmental Statement that accompany its two outline planning applications.

A council spokesperson said: “People can still make representations until the application is determined - any new issues brought between now and the meeting will be reported in the update report that goes out the day before. “Alternatively people can register to speak.”

Why is the development needed?

The owner of the East of England Showground is the East of England Agricultural Society, which says it no longer needs the land.

It has hired AEPG to act as its land promoter to secure alternative uses for the venue.

The proceeds from the development will fund the society’s charitable work.

What is the leisure village?

The leisure village, which will be called Cultura Place, is the central feature of the proposals.

The village will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel, a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more. A 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre will contain a range of activities.

The village will also include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.