Stephen Mulhern spotted filming ITV's 'In For a Penny' game show in Peterborough today

ITV presenter Stephen Mulhern at Peterborough Cathedral

Stephen Mulhern has been seen filming ITV’s ‘In For a Penny’ game show in Peterborough today (October 12).

The presenter was spotted filming the ‘portable game show’ – where the public are the stars of the show – outside Peterborough Cathedral this morning.

The show challenges members of the public to compete for cash prizes by taking part in ‘unusual tasks’.

In For a Penny started as a feature on ITV’s ‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway' before becoming a show of its own in 2019.

Producers said last month that contestants in Peterborough will be taking part in activities such as trampolining, bowling and ice skating.

The son of market traders, Stephen Mulhern started out performing both magic and comedy, before beginning his television career at CITV presenting children’s TV.