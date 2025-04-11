Statue of Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson moves closer as sculptor commissioned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fundraising efforts in honour of Tommy Robson have been ongoing since 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Efforts to erect a bronze statue of Peterborough United legend Tommy Robson have moved a step closer after a sculptor was commissioned.

Tommy, Posh’s club’s record appearance holder and freedom of city of Peterborough holder, sadly passed away in October 2020 and ever since, the TR11 Committee has been raising money to create a statue of the club legend outside of their London Road home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculpture would stand alongside the statue of former player and manager Chris Turner fundraised by the same committee and unveiled in the summer of 2017.

Tommy Robson during his playing days.

The committee has raised £100,000 to date towards the project and has now reached the stage where it has been able to commission the sculpture.

That job has been given to Sean Hedges-Quinn, the same sculptor who create the statue of Turner.

Sean is now working closely with Tommy’s family to learn more about the great man and his character as well as all of his measurements to create a representation as close as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photo which the sculpture has been modelled on features Tommy into his playing days.

A smaller clay replica of the statue will then be created of that the statue would look like, which will then be revised or signed off.

It is expected that the funds raised would need to be between £120,000 – £130,000 in order for the statue to be completed.

TR11 Committee Chairman Adi Mowles said: “The TR11 Committee is delighted to announce that we have commissioned Sean Hedges-Quinn to help Bring Tommy Home in statue form and to join his great friend Chris at their beloved London Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Designs for the statue are ongoing and Sean is in close contact with Tommy’s family learning more about the great man, his character and even his height, chest and boot size such is his renowned attention to detail.

“The final return of Tommy is still a fair way off and fund raising will continue.

“The fund sits at £100,000 which is an incredible effort taking in to account the circumstances surrounding the finances of the country since we lost Tommy.

"Please keep an eye on https://thetommyrobsonstatue.co.uk/ for future events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously if you organise something yourself, however small, please let us know and we’ll support you as much as we can.

“There will soon be further updates as this exciting stage in our dream comes to fruition with a Maquette being made showing the statue design which will of course need the approval of his family and then Sean’s hard work will truly begin.

“Thank you in continuing Tommy’s legacy.”