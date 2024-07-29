Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Growing number of eateries

Peterborough city centre appears to be thriving with a growing array of mouth-watering eateries and less than a handful of empty units.A snap survey of the core area of the city centre shows there is currently almost an equal number of retail outlets to restaurants, cafes and pubs.Experts say that business owners are preparing for a transformation in demand as the city changes from being a place to work to a place to live and enjoy leisure-filled time.It is estimated that in Cathedral Square and its environs there are 16 assorted eateries from the newly arrived Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlour to Wildwood, and just six traditional shops and four banks.

The adjoining Cowgate is flourishing with 12 shops and nine eateries and a pub. It has just four empty units, including the former Post Office, which is said to be under offer from a convenience store operator. It also has a barber’s.While Bridge Street has just seven empty units, it also boats10 food and drink-related outlets and 13 shops as well as a hairdressers, a vape shop and several betting outlets.

In Long Causeway there are 14 shops, six banks, and seven food and drink related outlets as well as a vape outlet and a betting shop.

Bridge Street, Peterborough

Broadway has seven retail outlets, five food and drink related enterprises and four betting units and one empty unit.

Westgate has 16 assorted shops, a bank and nine food and drink-related businesses plus a barbers and two vaping outlets.

The Queensgate Shopping Centre still bears the scars of the high profile departures of John Lewis, Next and M&S but it appears to be busy and features five food and drink related outlets as well as the mini-golf centre Puttstars with the new Odeon cinema expected to open in November and retail giant Frasers next year.

Edward Gee, Director in the Commercial agency team at Savills Peterborough, said: “Peterborough's retail landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, particularly in Queensgate where Frasers is set to revitalise the space previously occupied by John Lewis.

"This, coupled with the introduction of new leisure facilities like an Odeon cinema, is expected to change the city's retail and entertainment offerings within the next year or so.

"The conversion of office space to residential units, the growing student population from the new local university, and Peterborough's status as one of the UK's fastest-growing cities are key factors driving this development.

"The anticipation for these changes is clear to see, with already high demand for dining options and several vacant properties on Bridge St, Long Causeway, Westgate and Midgate moving towards occupancy, signalling a vibrant future for the city's commercial sector.”

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer of Peterborough’s Business Improvement District, said: “Peterborough is known to have one of the lowest number of unoccupied shops.