Start of Station Quarter transformation works to be staggered to avoid disruption to Christmas shoppers
Now it is planned to begin some of the ‘lighter’ works on the construction of City Link – a pedestrian and cycle friendly route from the train station to Cowgate and which involves the removal of the Priestgate underpass – next month.
But the heavy works, which will involve the use of large machinery and mean the closure of parts of Bourges Boulevard and which could well mean delays and disruption for motorists, will not get under way until the New Year.
The start of construction work on City Link has always been timetabled for the autumn and it had been thought work could start this month.
The City Link project, which also involves reorientating the entrance from the train station towards Cowgate, will mark the start of the long awaited regeneration of Peterborough Station Quarter.
Councillor Mohammed Farooq, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “We had said the work would start this autumn and now we have a firm deal that it will start in November.
"But we are going to be fully in co-operation with our city centre and the Queensgate Shopping Centre to ensure that minimum disruption is caused to residents and retailers during the festive period.
"There was some conversation about whether we start work in January, or now or in November. Now we have that firm date so we are starting in November."
He added: ”I am absolutely delighted that we will be making a start on this project and work towards where we want to be.”
Once the City Link route has been completed the project will move straight into creating the planned new turning point around the train station.
The £65 million Station Quarter has received £48 million of Government funding and will be jointly carried out by the Combined Authority of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Peterborough City Council, LNER and Network Rail.
Further phases will see creation of the wider Peterborough Station Quarter project that includes a new western entrance to the station, a multi-storey car park on the station’s west side, and refurbished station buildings on the eastern side.
There will be new public spaces to meet and spend time, improved street design and planting, and measures to reduce flood risks.
Future phases are planned to unlock land for new homes, jobs, and commercial development, replacing some existing surface-level car parking with high-quality, mixed-use regeneration.