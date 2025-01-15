Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, who lives in village near Peterborough, to be awarded the BAFTA Fellowship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bafta Fellowship is the arts charity’s highest accolade

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film star Warwick Davis, who has made his home in a Peterborough village, has spoken of his delight after the news he is set to receive Bafta’s highest accolade.

Warwick, who came to viewers attention when he played Ewok Wicket W. Warrick in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983 when he was just 11-years-old, and has gone on to star in a number of blockbuster films, including the Harry Potter series, will be honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship at the annual awards when they take place next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BAFTA Fellowship recognises those who have made an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television and is the arts charity’s most prestigious honour.

Warwick Davis is being given a BAFTA Fellowship award. Image ©BAFTA/Zoe McConnell

"I accept this Fellowship in honor of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset."

Warwick has used his fame to challenge prejudice and champion self-empowerment, advocating that people with dwarfism can and do lead full and meaningful lives. He was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

Despite the physical challenges this presented, his passion for acting was evident from a young age. Beyond acting, Davis is also an entrepreneur and advocate who has dedicated his career to creating a more inclusive screen industry.

Warwick dedicated his award to others living ‘with any form of difference’ – as well as the cast and crew of projects he has worked on, and said: “The Fellowship, to me, embodies the spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration that BAFTA stands for. This recognition is not just about the body of work I’ve contributed but also about the people who’ve stood by me and the audiences who have made this journey worthwhile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I accept this Fellowship in honor of everyone living with dwarfism or any form of difference, reminding us that our uniqueness can be our greatest asset.

"I also want to acknowledge the wonderful colleagues and friends who’ve worked behind the scenes—costumers, makeup artists, camera crews—who quietly and tirelessly pour their hearts into every production. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible honor.

"I look forward to continuing to champion fresh perspectives, advocate for better representation, and inspire the next generation of storytellers to dream big. Thank you, BAFTA, for believing in my journey.”

Warwick is the founder of Willow Management, an agency dedicated to representing actors under five feet and over seven feet tall that today is one of the largest agencies of its kind in the world. He is also co-founder of Little People UK; a charity that offers friendship and financial support and guidance to people with dwarfism, their families and friends, and helps build a positive future for those individuals. Alongside, his Reduced Height Theatre Company, also supports actors under five foot tall and helps them build careers in the screen arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous people honoured with BAFTA Fellowship

Warwick joins a glittering who’s who list of British and world film stars to have been honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship, including Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Sean Connery, Elizabeth Taylor, Stanley Kubrick, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese, Alan Parker, Helen Mirren, Mike Leigh, Sidney Poitier, Mel Brooks, Sir Ridley Scott, Thelma Schoonmaker, Kathleen Kennedy, Ang Lee and Sandy Powell. The most recent recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship was Samantha Morton last year at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards.

“Warwick is a talented, much loved and truly inspiring figure"

Sara Putt, Chair of BAFTA, said: “We are delighted to present Warwick Davis the BAFTA Fellowship award; our highest honour. Warwick is a talented, much loved and truly inspiring figure who has captivated audiences over many decades. From his iconic performances to his advocacy for greater inclusion and representation on and off-screen, Warwick has had a remarkable impact on cinema and been profoundly influential in fostering a more inclusive and caring society. Hugely respected by his peers both in Britain and globally for his immense creativity and passion for the craft of storytelling, we at BAFTA are thrilled to celebrate his exceptional body of work and achievements at the EE BAFTA Film Awards next month.”

The 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant on Sunday, February 16 and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.