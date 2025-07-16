Star-studded line up revealed as Peterborough Princebuild's charity fund-raising Blingo returns

A celebrity line up has been revealed as a Peterborough employer revives a smash hit fund-raising extravaganza

Singer Peter Andre, comedian Bobby Davro and X Factor finalist Nicole Lawrence will make up the star studded entertainment at the highly anticipated return of Blingo.

The exciting black-tie bingo event, organised by Peterborough Telegraph’s 2024 Business Person of the Year, Matthew Pudney of construction specialists, Princebuild, in Empson Road.

Blingo, which has just completed a two year break, is promoted as a glamorous night of fun and fundraising, promising an unforgettable night filled with top-tier entertainment, fantastic prizes, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Popular singer Peter Andre will be among the stars of the show when Peterborough company Princebuild stages its charity fundraiser Blingo

And monies raised from Blingo will go to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends as well as The NSPCC. Previous events have raised more than £25,000 on the night.

Mr Pudney said: “With the event now firmly back on the calendar, Princebuild remains committed to making a significant impact through its fundraising efforts.

"Our incredible trio will ensure an evening of laughter, music, and entertainment, making Blingo 2025 bigger and better than ever before.

He added: “Previous events have far exceeded our expectations; the celebrities were fantastic, and the crowd really got into the spirit of the evening.

"To raise such a large amount for charity was truly incredible, and we are excited to bring Blingo back even bigger in 2025.

He said: “Blingo 2025 is set to be another spectacular evening of entertainment, fundraising, and unforgettable moments.

"With only two tables left, now is the time to secure your place at one of the most talked-about charity events of the year.”

Blingo will be held on October 17 at the Holiday Inn Peterborough West.

For more information visit the Blingo website here.