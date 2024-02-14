Stanground roads re-open in Peterborough as woman taken to hospital with serious injuries
Roads were closed at 6.40am by police following reports of concern for a woman
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The A605 in Stanground has been re-opened by police.
The road was closed this morning after emergency services received reports of concern for a woman.
Police have now confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was re-opened shortly after midday.