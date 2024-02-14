News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Stanground roads re-open in Peterborough as woman taken to hospital with serious injuries

Roads were closed at 6.40am by police following reports of concern for a woman
By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:06 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The A605 in Stanground has been re-opened by police.

The road was closed this morning after emergency services received reports of concern for a woman.

Police have now confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road was re-opened shortly after midday.

Related topics:PeterboroughStangroundA605Police