Golf-mad siblings smash GoFundMe target with fundraising drive for Multiple Sclerosis

Two brothers from Peterborough have channelled their combined passion for golf to raise a tee-mendous amount of money for charity.

Alessio, 25, and Antonio Dello Russo, 29, from Stanground played 72 holes of golf in one day to raise more than £1,600 for Multiple Sclerosis charity, MS Society.

The boys estimate they walked around 27 miles – the equivalent of a full marathon – to complete their challenge at Elton Furze Golf Club on June 20.

Golf fans Alessio (left) and Antonio Dello Russo describe their favourite past-time as "a sport that we both enjoy and bond over.”

“The challenge was as demanding as it sounds,” says younger brother Alessio.

“It took a total of 14.5 hours, but the support from our community, and the thought of helping others in similar situations to our father kept us going.”

Marketing coordinator Alessio told the Peterborough Telegraph why MS is such an “incredibly important” cause to the two.

“Our father has been living with this condition for over 25 years,” he said.

The brothers with their father, who has been living with Multiple Sclerosis for over 25 years.

“Witnessing his daily struggles and the impact MS has had on his life motivated us to take action and support the MS Society, an organisation dedicated to funding research and providing vital services to those affected by MS.”

Alessio explained that, even though he and gas engineer Antonio are relative newcomers to the game, golf has quickly grown to become their passion:

“We've been playing golf for about two years now, and we are indeed very passionate about it.

“It's a sport that we both enjoy and bond over.”

He added:

“Our dad shares our enthusiasm for golf and has been a big influence on our involvement in the sport.”

The golf-mad siblings put up a fundraising target of £1,000 when they first set up their GoFundMe page.

At time of writing, the current total is tipping over £1,600 - and still rising.

“Exceeding our fundraising target feels absolutely incredible!” said a clearly delighted Alessio.

“We are deeply grateful and overwhelmed by the generosity and support of everyone who contributed.”

Alessio said the pair would not have been able to complete the challenge without help.

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our supporters [and] also to the staff and members at Elton Furze Golf Club,” he said.