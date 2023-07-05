Stanground Academy praised by Ofsted for positive culture and supporting pupils’ aspirations

Stanground Academy is celebrating after its latest Ofsted inspection found it continues to be Good in all judgement areas.

Inspectors particularly praised the academy for creating a ‘positive culture’ and ‘aspirational learning environment’ for the benefit of all pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the inspection, Ofsted said pupils at the academy, are ‘proud to attend their school’, that they are determined to ‘achieve the highest levels of success possible’ and that pupils ‘speak confidently about achieving their high aspirations in school and their adult lives'.

Matthew Van Lier, Principal of Stanground Academy, with students.

Matthew Van Lier, principal of Stanground Academy, said: "We have successfully fostered a positive, inclusive and ambitious culture at the academy and strive to provide a “world class” education for all. I am confident that with the ongoing support of our pupils, parents, staff and Greenwood Academies Trust, we will continue to build on these strong foundations and further accelerate our positive trajectory.”

Leaders were also praised for their commitment to empowering pupils with the necessary knowledge, confidence and skills to thrive, with the report stating that the academy’s careers support helps pupils take their ‘positive next steps in education, employment or training’.

This was also reflected by inspectors highlighting that the curriculum ‘enables pupils to choose from a wide range of education and career options’ and teachers receive guidance to ensure effective learning is taking place across all year levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional highlights from the report include that pupils behave well at school and feel safe, pupils read from a range of texts and staff effectively support those who find reading difficult, helping them develop confidence and a love of reading.

Inspectors told the academy it has ‘fostered an inclusive school community’.

Meanwhile, safeguarding is effective and pupils are confident seeking support from teachers when needed and staff and parents appreciate the support received by leaders at the academy and the trust, helping improve accountability, workloads and trust amongst the community.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “Stanground Academy is led and supported by a brilliant team of colleagues, both in the Academy and our Trust, and it is truly wonderful to see their hard work and dedication praised by Ofsted in this report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Good judgements across the board are a fantastic achievement and a testament to the high standards Mr Van Lier and his colleagues have established and continue to uphold.