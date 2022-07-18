Bus passengers in Peterborough are being urged to consider if their journey is necessary today with temperatures expected to hit life-threatening highs.

The warning comes from bosses of bus operator Stagecoach East who say while a full service will be in operation across the region, customers are advised to not travel if the journey is not essential.

Passengers are also being urged to consider the drivers who will be working in tough conditions as the day gets hotter.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East

And people are urged to keep a look out for anyone who might be struggling in the heat.

Darren Roe, managing director of Stagecoach East, said: “With the red and amber extreme heat warnings in place, we are prioritising the safety of our customers and employees.

“We continue to operate a full service but would urge customers to consider if their journey is necessary.

"In line with latest Government and NHS safety advice, plans to support our employees, with additional breaks, readily available water and other mechanisms are in place.

"We will of course do all we can to minimise disruption caused by the extreme heat and look after our passengers.

“We endeavour to regulate temperature on our buses, but this is an unprecedented situation, and advise everyone to take sensible precautions.

“We would urge passengers to have patience with our drivers in what will be very challenging circumstances, and of course, let’s look out for older people and anyone who we see who might be struggling in the heat.

"Whilst we hope there will be no, or only limited, disruption to services, we advise people to check the latest situation via our website or app, and of course, continue to follow the latest Government guidance on staying safe.”

The warning from Stagecoach East comes after the Met Office issued its first red weather alert for the country.

The Met Office is warning people in Peterborough that soaring temperatures could lead to a “threat to life”.