News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Stagecoach East backs Peterborough Mayor’s bus plans

The region’s largest bus operator has given a positive response to Mayor Dr Nik Johnson’s proposals to improve the bus network – but says that work will still need to be done on local congestion.
By Stephen KielyContributor
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mayor Johnson proposes to use the £11m raised by his mayoral precept at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to introduce 30 major changes in all parts of the county to encourage better use of buses.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East said: “This is another great initiative for our customers, we welcome these improvements to the network and are working with the Combined Authority to understand the detail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Mayor is keen to introduce a £1.00 fare for under 25's. We will very much need to see the detail of this and understand how the scheme will work in practice – for example, it will need some form of ID card and there are important questions around what the new timetables will look like, so we can then figure out how many drivers and vehicles will be required. But, in general we are very supportive of all such initiatives to encourage increased bus usage.

Most Popular
Darren RoeDarren Roe
Darren Roe

“We will continue to raise the matter of congestion because it is crucial to the future of the bus network. Congestion inevitably leads to customers’ frustrations that journey times are extended and services cancelled, and this is a dauting challenge for all the elected officials to deal with, but those difficult decisions will need to be taken. It is not going away and will only get worse.”

Related topics:Nik JohnsonMayorID cardCambridgeshire