Stagecoach East backs Peterborough Mayor’s bus plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mayor Johnson proposes to use the £11m raised by his mayoral precept at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to introduce 30 major changes in all parts of the county to encourage better use of buses.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East said: “This is another great initiative for our customers, we welcome these improvements to the network and are working with the Combined Authority to understand the detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Mayor is keen to introduce a £1.00 fare for under 25's. We will very much need to see the detail of this and understand how the scheme will work in practice – for example, it will need some form of ID card and there are important questions around what the new timetables will look like, so we can then figure out how many drivers and vehicles will be required. But, in general we are very supportive of all such initiatives to encourage increased bus usage.

Darren Roe