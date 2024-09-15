Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Awards for dedication and service

​Thirty-five colleagues who together have clocked up more than 500 years of service for a Wisbech transport firm have been rewarded for their dedication.

The staff at Bretts Transport in Thorney Road, Guyhirn, have been presented with awards for their service by managing director Simon Brett.

The staff receiving awards included Paul Cousins who has completed 25 years’ service and Lisa Beaumont, Steven Norris, Paul Ingram, Ian Fuller, Paul Seaber and Arthur Jakiel with 15 years of service each.

Bretts Transport award winners celebrating their success.

The firm says it is proud of the long service of its employees in an industry which is renowned for poor levels of employee retention.

Mr Brett, said: “We recognise that our people are the very lifeblood of our business and were therefore delighted to give special recognition to our loyal colleagues who were able to attend our most recent awards ceremony.

“Bretts is a long-established business with roots stretching back to the 1800s although we actually celebrated the 90th anniversary of the company in its present form just last year.

“With more than five centuries of knowledge and experience of the road transport industry our customers can be assured that they are receiving a best in class service.

The awards lined up ready to be handed out at Bretts Transport

“With three members of the fifth generation of the Bretts family already settled into the business we continue to lay the foundations for tomorrow with the collective ambition to ensure Bretts Transport continues to serve customers for years to come.”

