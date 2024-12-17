Staff at Peterborough's Hotpoint factory ensure scores of city children do not miss out on Christmas Day

Staff donate toys for children at Christmas

Scores of children in Peterborough will receive a gift on Christmas Day after a city employee teamed up with a national charity.

Staff at appliance manufacturer Hotpoint, based in Morley Way, have ensured 76 children will celebrate Christmas Day after donating toys to charity Family Action’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

Hotpoint staff across their Peterborough operations generously undertook the challenge to buy an appropriate toy for 76 children aged between one and 18 years old attending either the Cygnets Pre School, Hampton Children and Family Centre or Birchtree Pre School.

Ian Moverley from Hotpoint in Peterborough delivers toys donated by Hotpoint colleagues to Kelly Hebdon from Cygnets Pre School, Hampton Children and Family Centre.

They wanted to make sure those children did not go without the joy of opening a present on Christmas morning.

Ian Moverley, Communications Director at Hotpoint said “We were delighted to work with the Family Action team once again to provide local families with a little bit of comfort and joy this Christmas.

"Even in these challenging and difficult times, our colleagues came together to put these children first and generously support this wonderful appeal.

"We’re very proud of all of them for getting involved.”

Family Action provides emotional and practical support to more than 60,000 families across the country, all year round.

The charity’s Toy Appeal, which is part of the charity’s annual ‘Make Theirs Magic’ campaign, supports families facing financial difficulty at Christmas.

Last year, the Toy Appeal ensured that over 10,000 children had a gift under the Christmas tree.

Family Action says it aims to give even more toys to families this year.