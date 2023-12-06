News you can trust since 1948
Staff at Peterborough's Hotpoint ensure 92 children will have a gift to open on Christmas Day

Toys are delivered to city pre-school group
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 6th Dec 2023, 05:00 GMT
Kind-hearted staff at a Peterborough company will ensure that 92 city children will receive gifts on Christmas Day.​

Colleagues at household appliances maker Hotpoint, in Morley Way, Woodston, have teamed up to donate toys to the charity Family Action’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

The staff agreed to buy an appropriate toy for 92 children aged between one and 16 years old to make sure those children did not go without the joy of opening a present on Christmas morning.

Left, staff and children at Cygnets Pre School, at the Hampton Children and Family Centre, with the toys donated by Hotpoint staff; and Ian Moverley from Hotpoint delivering toys donated by staff to the Cygnets Pre School, .Left, staff and children at Cygnets Pre School, at the Hampton Children and Family Centre, with the toys donated by Hotpoint staff; and Ian Moverley from Hotpoint delivering toys donated by staff to the Cygnets Pre School, .
Family Action match corporate partners with local groups and Hotpoint was matched to the Cygnets Pre School at the Hampton Children and Family Centre, in Hampton, where the toys have already been delivered.

Ian Moverley, communications director of Hotpoint, said: “We were delighted to work with the Family Action team to provide local families with a bit of comfort and joy this Christmas.

"Even in these challenging and difficult times, our colleagues came together to put these children first and generously support this wonderful appeal. We’re very proud of all of them for getting involved.”

Family Action provides support to over 60,000 families across the country and the charity’s Toy Appeal, part of its annual Make Theirs Magic campaign, supports families facing financial difficulty at Christmas.

Staff and children from Cygnets Pre School, Hampton Children and Family Centre, Peterborough, with the toys donated by Hotpoint staffStaff and children from Cygnets Pre School, Hampton Children and Family Centre, Peterborough, with the toys donated by Hotpoint staff
David Holmes, chief executive of Family Action, said: “Every family deserves comfort and joy at Christmas, but with the high costs of food and utilities, many will find their holiday season stressful and difficult and it does seem, this year, that Christmas magic is in short supply.

“This is where organisations like Hotpoint come in and we want to thank all of their staff for their extremely generous donations. With their support, more families will have a special gift for their children.”

