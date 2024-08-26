You may be forgiven for thinking that, now the Bank Holiday has been and gone, the only thing left to do is start ironing those school uniforms and hunker down ready for autumn.
And with all the ‘Back-to-School’ stuff currently bombarding us in the supermarkets, you’d certainly be justified in believing that.
But the fact is – as long as the weather plays it’s part – we still have more than a good few weeks of light evenings and moderate temperatures to look forward to.
So, when you think about it, this is actually a great time to squeeze in a camping trip.
Think about it: you won’t need to worry about airports, or have to break the bank to make it happen. Moreover, getting away from all those tech devices that relentlessly beep at you throughout the night and day at home, will do you the power of good, too.
Of course, you won’t want to be driving too far as that in itself can often be a stressful experience.
So where is good? And local?
Well, after checking in with our friends at Pitchup.com, we thought we’d compile a modest yet varied list of some of our region’s most highly-rated campsites.
While some are large and well-equipped with facilities, others are more basic, offering a far more ‘old-school’ camping vibe.
What they all have in common though is a convenient location – all of the sites on our list are well within an easy one-hour drive of Peterborough.
So, whether you’re after a wild camp by the river or a glamping experience with a hot tub; a dog-friendly break or an adults-only weekend away, check out our gallery and see if we can help inspire you to enjoy a late-summer break... before you have to start ironing all those uniforms.