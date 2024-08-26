You may be forgiven for thinking that, now the Bank Holiday has been and gone, the only thing left to do is start ironing those school uniforms and hunker down ready for autumn.

And with all the ‘Back-to-School’ stuff currently bombarding us in the supermarkets, you’d certainly be justified in believing that.

But the fact is – as long as the weather plays it’s part – we still have more than a good few weeks of light evenings and moderate temperatures to look forward to.

So, when you think about it, this is actually a great time to squeeze in a camping trip.

Think about it: you won’t need to worry about airports, or have to break the bank to make it happen. Moreover, getting away from all those tech devices that relentlessly beep at you throughout the night and day at home, will do you the power of good, too.

Of course, you won’t want to be driving too far as that in itself can often be a stressful experience.

So where is good? And local?

Well, after checking in with our friends at Pitchup.com, we thought we’d compile a modest yet varied list of some of our region’s most highly-rated campsites.

While some are large and well-equipped with facilities, others are more basic, offering a far more ‘old-school’ camping vibe.

What they all have in common though is a convenient location – all of the sites on our list are well within an easy one-hour drive of Peterborough.

So, whether you’re after a wild camp by the river or a glamping experience with a hot tub; a dog-friendly break or an adults-only weekend away, check out our gallery and see if we can help inspire you to enjoy a late-summer break... before you have to start ironing all those uniforms.

1 . Castle Farm Campsite If you're a sucker for scenery ten this charming site, set on a gently undulating grass field on the side of the River Nene, with the ruins of Fotheringhay Castle for a backdrop, is up there with the best. 16 tent pitches on offer here, as well as a couple of yurts, although you'll find no showers on-site. Photo: Pitchup.com Photo Sales

2 . The Wishing Well Inn If you're looking to get back-to-basics then this pared-down site adjacent to the Wishing Well pub just north of Bourne is a top pick. It has room for 16 tent pitches which are, in the words of one Pitchup reviewer "far enough away from [the] pub for noise not to be a problem." No on-site shower facilities though. Photo: Pitchup.com Photo Sales

3 . Yarwell Mill Country Park Billed as a "simple site...with rural walks all around", Yarwell Mill feels like its a whole world away from Peterborough (although it is, in fact, only 12 miles away). "Beautiful surroundings," and "very peaceful," are some of the most common comments left by Pitchup reviewers. More than 50 tent pitches, too, so finding a spot, even in the busy summer months, isn't so much of a problem. Photo: Pitchup.com Photo Sales

4 . Glebe Farm Caravan Park if you like the idea of staying on a working farm AND being away from noisy kids then this adults-only site could be worth a shout. Set on a two-acre rural site two miles from Huntingdon, Glebe Farm Caravan Park affords visitors plentiful opportunities to look out over serene cereal fields, hike trails around the park to see where your grub is grown, and get acquainted with the farm's friendly horse, Sorrel. Five camping pitches and four cabins are on hand here. Photo: Pitchup.com Photo Sales