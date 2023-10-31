Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spooky Halloween house in Werrington will raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice tonight (October 31).

The house at 1366 Lincoln Road has been decorated especially by Ricky Crown for the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has built a huge scary maze outside, which will be filled with spooky surprises ready to shock trick-or-treaters tonight.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween house at Lincoln Road, Werrington

Other decorations include a giant spider, ‘skeletons’ and other Halloween decorations.

RIcky said: “We did something similar last year, and it was only towards the end of the night when we thought to start collecting money for Sue Ryder. It is a charity that is very close to our hearts.

"We had 1,000 people come last year, and in just the last hour we raised £150, so we are hoping to raise even more this year.”