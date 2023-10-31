News you can trust since 1948
Spooky Halloween house in Werrington will raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Last year around 1,000 people attended the spooky house in Lincoln Road
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:23 GMT
A spooky Halloween house in Werrington will raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice tonight (October 31).

The house at 1366 Lincoln Road has been decorated especially by Ricky Crown for the night.

He has built a huge scary maze outside, which will be filled with spooky surprises ready to shock trick-or-treaters tonight.

Halloween house at Lincoln Road, WerringtonHalloween house at Lincoln Road, Werrington
Other decorations include a giant spider, ‘skeletons’ and other Halloween decorations.

RIcky said: “We did something similar last year, and it was only towards the end of the night when we thought to start collecting money for Sue Ryder. It is a charity that is very close to our hearts.

"We had 1,000 people come last year, and in just the last hour we raised £150, so we are hoping to raise even more this year.”

The house will be open from 5pm until 8.30pm

