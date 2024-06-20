Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Legend of Ruby Sunday and Empire of Death to be screened back-to-back on Friday night

Allons-y!

Peterborians – or should that be Whovians – have been invited to dust off their Fez hats, bow ties and knitted scarves for a special Doctor Who screening at Peterborough Showcase Cinema tomorrow night (Friday June 21).

The special double-bill will give fans of the show the chance to watch the two-part series finale on the big screen in the company of fellow devotees, known affectionately as Whovians.

This Friday's series finale will see The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) face off against mysterious foe, Sutekh (image: Getty)

James Dobbin, Event Cinema Director at Showcase Cinemas said the Boongate venue was “delighted to bring the season finale of Doctor Who to the big screen this Friday.”

He suggested the iconic sci-fi series and the silver screen would make a perfect partnership for fans:

“The TV show is much-loved across the country and beyond, so we’re really excited to be able to give fans the chance to watch it on the big screen.”

The highly-anticipated screening will start at 11pm.

After settling in with their popcorn, viewers will get to re-watch part one of the series finale, The Legend of Ruby Sunday, which was broadcast on BBC 1 last Saturday (June 15).

The episode teased fans with an origin story of the Doctor’s latest, and most mysterious, companion, Ruby Sunday played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

In addition, The Legend of Ruby Sunday also gave fans a brief glimpse of Sutekh, the latest foe on a mission to vanquish the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his time-busting TARDIS.

Long-standing fans of the iconic British series will appreciate just how far the show has come since its inception way back in 1963.

Indeed, the series’ reputation for featuring shaky sets, hammy acting and ropey-looking villains saw it ridiculed relentlessly over the decades.

These days the resurgent show – which was rebooted in 2005 by Russell T. Davies – is more popular and successful than ever, with international fans and big name backers (Disney among them) clamouring to be involved.

This thirst for all things Who is, however, something local fans ought to keep in mind.