Specialist employer Aquarium Gardens hopes to create jobs with relocation to Peterborough

Business currently employs five staff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A supplier of aquarium gardens is poised to move to Peterborough in a bid to expand the business and create jobs.

The 10-year-old Aquarium Gardens is currently based in Mere Way, Wyton, near Huntingdon, but bosses say they can only find the right work premises to meet the company’s growth plans in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the company is looking to move into a new warehouse development at Flaxley Road, Kingston Park.

Aquarium Gardens is looking to relocate from Huntingdon to Peterborough

The principal obstacle in the way of the move is the need to secure planning approval for a change of use of part of the warehouse from storage to retail.

Owner Dave Pierce said: “We are hoping to move to Peterborough by the end of the summer but it does depend on planning and the lease.

He said: “We currently employ five members of staff but would expect that number to grow by a few more after the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need the extra space in order to grow the business but we could not find anywhere suitable here.”

The husband and wife business was created a decade ago and has enjoyed a spate of growth as the popularity of aquatic gardens has grown."

The planning application, which has been submitted to Peterborough City Council, states that the intention is to use 20 percent of the buildings for retail with the rest being used for warehouse and storage, online mail order and points of display.

Aquarium Gardens is looking to move into two of three new warehouses, which have 10 care parking spaces and are built close to engineers Vogal Holdings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement submitted with the application states that it is the intention to just use part of one of the buildings for retail use.

It states: “This area will be for a mix of a retail area and trade showroom and a point of display area.

"These areas are to promote the applicant’s goods and be used to improve the knowledge of their business to customers and staff.

“These areas will also be used for videography and aquarium design workplaces for members of staff to create design ideas for display on the website.”