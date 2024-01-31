Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It takes a lot to upstage the arrival of a king and queen, however, all eyes were not on King Henry VIII and Queen Katharine of Aragon when they arrived at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday afternoon (January 27).

Instead, it was Katharine’s lady-in-waiting Anne Hastings that was drawing all of the attention due to a shock marriage proposal.

In the midst of the city’s popular Katharine of Aragon Festival, re-enactor from Regal Rose Historical Portrayal Charlotte Lloyd was “very surprised” to receive a proposal from her boyfriend Gerwyn Slinger.

Gerwyn Slinger pops the questions to to Charlotte Lloyd.

She said yes and now the couple of two years are engaged and beginning to plan their wedding.

Gerwyn, who was not part of the historical re-enactment, chose the moment the procession reached the doors of Peterborough Cathedral to pop the question and the pair now the pair certainly have some unique proposal photos.

Charlotte said: “I was very surprised. I didn’t have a clue it was going to happen.

“I did think he might do it at Christmas and then when we didn’t, I was saying to him ‘are you ever going to ask me?’ and he said ‘You’ll never know.’

The happy couple as she said yes!

“He just kept saying, it won’t be any time soon and then he just completely shocked me.

“He knows I was with my group and how much I love getting dressed up and talking to people about the history of the Tudors. He came to Peterborough last year with me and he said it was such a lovely place that is really seemed fitting to propose there.

“It was just so perfect.”

The Regal Rose re-enactment society have been going for the last three years are travel around the country attending events and educating visitors on Tudor and medieval history.

When she is not in period dress, Charlotte works for the NHS at an an antenatal clinic supporting mothers prior to birth.

The engagement has not been the only big shock the couple have known in the past year as they are also the proud parents of five month old Albert, who was born nine weeks early.

He is now doing well though and the couple, who live in Wales with their three other children Jack (7), Nancy (4) and Olivia (4) are looking forward to the future as well as many future trips to Peterborough for Katharine of Aragon Festival.

She added: “We all love going. We love the welcome we get when we get to Peterborough. Alex (Carton, Head of Learning and Engagement) is absolutely brilliant. She makes us feel so welcome.

"There’s a couple that live in Spain and they come every year and it’s really nice to see them again and they always recognise us.

"Why we love it isn’t just about doing the festival, it’s also the people that come and many from all over the world. It’s quite touching.