Special R&B night to be held in support of fund to honour the memory of Peterborough teenager Jack Lloyd

An R&B night is to be held in Peterborough to raise funds in memory to teenager Jack Lloyd, who tragically lost his life in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night has been organised to raise funds for Jack’s Hub, a cause set up by Jack’s father Darren to offer a free, accessible space for teenagers, especially during school holidays, where they can meet, talk, and engage in positive activities.

It would also provide boxing equipment and a ring to offer physical activities, a lounge area where teens can come together, relax, and talk plus games and other activities to keep youngsters engaged and active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is taking place on Saturday July 26 at South Grove Community Centre and has been organised by Gemma Kirk, through her Queen of the LED events planning business based in Yaxley.

Jack Lloyd.

She said: “

To all my amazing customers and corporate friends — you're warmly invited to a special R&B Night to help us raise funds for a cause very close to my heart.

“As many of you know, my stepson Jack Lloyd sadly passed away on April 4th at just 16 years old.

“This event is in his memory, and all ticket proceeds will go to Jack’s Hub — a cause created to honour his life and legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come along for a night of good vibes, great music, and even better company — and you'll also have a chance to win a bottle of AU Vodka on the night!”

Jack (16) died after entering the water at Crown Lakes on April 4.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Jack’s Hub, to donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/jacks-hub-youth-club.

To find out more about the event and to purchase tickets, visit www.facebook.com/events/721238397250101.