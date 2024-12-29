Special Christmas for Sarah the Lurcher who spent 1,000 days at Cambridgeshire RSPCA centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Media appeals helped find lovable pooch a loving new home

There was an extra special Christmas in the Baker family home thanks to the addition of three-year-old lurcher Sarah – with lots presents, food, a long walk and plenty of cuddles; plus an abundance of love!

Sweet Sarah came into RSPCA care when she was just a youngster as part of a large welfare case.

Heartbreakingly her days in kennels surpassed the 1,000 mark - and her carers at the RSPCA Block Fen Centre in Cambridgeshire were desperate to find her a new home to call her own.

Sarah the lurcher spent 1,000 days at the Block Fen centre

Thankfully - following many rehoming pleas in the local media, she was found by her perfect family who spotted her story .

Now Sarah is enjoying life in her wonderful new home in Nottinghamshire where she is showered with love and has a new best friend lurcher Charlie.

Joanne, her new owner said: “We live in an old farmhouse in a small village in Nottinghamshire, Sarah enjoys the garden and with our other lurcher Charlie loves zoomies out there. I can't say it's doing a lot of good for our grass but they are having a great time and that is what counts!

“Sarah loves her walks and enjoys being able to run with Charlie in the fields. Her favourite toy is a squeaky hedgehog but there are lots of others she plays with from the toy box. One of her favourite spots is on the sofa cuddling up to us!

“Sarah has settled very quickly into life in a house and with the family, we couldn't imagine life without her now.

“House training only took a week, and she has even been on her first holiday in a cottage with no problems there either.

“She has the sweetest nature and has gotten used to visitors to the house and vice versa.”

As this will be Sarah’s first Christmas in a home the family are keen to make it extra special.

Joanne added: “Christmas is when the dogs always get a stocking filled with treats, but the best bit of the day for them is still a long walk and a bit of Christmas dinner in the evening.”

Staff at Block Fen who cared for Sarah are just over the moon that she has found a family of her own.

RSPCA Kennel Supervisor Tiffany Saunders said: “Sarah had previously twice come so close to finding a family of her own - but now she is living the best life with Joanne and her family. We know it was worth the wait.

“If any dog deserves a family of their own it's Sarah. Before she came to us, her life had been awful as she was shut in a kennel all the time - and didn’t know how to walk on a lead and had to be carried out of the venue she was rescued from.

“We couldn’t be happier to know she is going to be celebrating Christmas with Joanne and the family. iIt’s happy endings like this which is why we do what we do.

“We would also like to thank all the media who ran Sarah’s story and all the other animals in our care - this coverage really does help our animals get seen and ultimately find their own perfect home.”

Joanne added: “The staff at Block Fen have done a wonderful job with her and to settle in so quickly is a testament to their training and care of her. Anybody looking to adopt a dog should not look with preconceived ideas and instead consider giving a dog like Sarah or an old dog a chance to have a happy home away from the kennels - all dogs deserve that!”