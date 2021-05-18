Special celebrations take place as indoor hospitality reopens in Peterborough

Frances (75) and Alec (71) Bigley were delighted to be able to celebrate their Golden Anniversary at the Peterborough Conservative Club on Broadway on Monday (May 17).

The couple are regulars down at the club and also took the opportunity to reconnect with many other friendly faces.

Alec said: “We were very happy to get the opportunity to celebrate our special day in the way we did. It was great to just go out and have a little drink to celebrate and it’s a shame we couldn’t celebrate other occasions we’ve missed over the past year.

“It was also nice to see people that we haven’t seen in such a long time, who we would normally see on a regular basis.”

Other pubs across the city centre also saw the return of customers inside, a welcome sight after what has been a tough year for the hospitality industry.

Among those also celebrating was Becky Williams, who was able to have a drink out with her family to celebrate her 21st birthday.

The measures to allow venues to host upto six people to a table indoors is part of the government’s roadmap to easing lockdown, which continued on Monday.

As well as pubs, other indoor entertainment venues were allowed to reopen, exercise classes were once again permitted and hotels and B&Bs were able to accept bookings for non-essential travel.

Other measures lifted now allow six people or two households allowed to meet indoors and stay overnight, up to 30 people to attend weddings, receptions and other life events and the numbers at funerals no longer capped.

Hugs are now also permitted with people outside of your household but the government is advising caution.

This is the third of the government’s four steps to end lockdown, with the next lifting still set to take place on June 21. That date is set to see the end of all restrictions.

1. Frances (75) and Alec (71) Bigley celebrating their 50th anniversary at the Peterborough Conservative Club. Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Stacey Watson and David Williams with 21st birthday girl Becky Williams Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Customers at Turtle Bay Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Mark Hifle and Kevin Shanks raise a glass at The Draper's Arms Photo: Midlands Buy photo