Animal charity Wood Green has recently opened a new £2 million centre to provide care for thousands of cats - and 11 of them are on the look out for a new owner.

The Snowden Cat Care Centre, in Godmanchester, can house up to 500 animals - and the new multi-million pound development has increased the charity’s on-site capacity to care for cats by 50 per cent.

The centre has been named after Sheila Snowden who left the charity a legacy donation of almost £900,000 - which provided around 40 per cent of the project’s total £2.4 million budget.

Around 3,500 pets are rehabilitated and rehomed each year and the improved facilities have elevated the quality of care that the charity is able to provide.

By improving overall welfare, cats can be rehabilitated and rehomed quicker - decreasing the average length of stay by an estimated 10 per cent.

So, are you looking to adopt a new pet? Here are 11 cats at The Snowden Cat Care Centre who need to be rehomed.

1. Badger Badger is a domestic short hair cat. His is 10 year and was admitted to the centre in February 2022

2. Burmy Burmy is a domestic short hair cat. He is 7 years and was admitted to the centre in March 2022.

3. Domino Domestic is a short hair cat. She is five years and was admitted to the centre in March 2022.

4. Freddie (1/2) Freddie is a domestic short hair. He is 4 years 3 months and was admitted to to the centre in July 2021.