The ever-popular Peterborough Portuguese Festival returned to Cathedral Square this weekend (June 15 and 16).

The vibrant two-day event in the city centre gave Peterborians a chance to see, hear, smell and taste a veritable smorgasbord of Portuguese culture and entertainment.

A host of local and international Iberian musical performers, such as Roberto Carlos, Ana Carina and Paulino Santos, took to the Guildhall stage to deliver an irresistible, foot-tapping soundtrack on both days.

Celebrated singer Lena Correia was given the honour of appearing several times, and of closing the festival on Sunday.

Food and drink stalls did brisk trade, enticing all with traditional Portuguese fare and delicacies, which included an epic hog roast.

Unsurprisingly, the perennially popular Super Bock – arguably Portugal’s most loved beer – was the first purchase of choice for many.

A selection of handicraft stalls were also on hand, plus there was a dedicated entertainment area for children to play in.

Despite temperatures not quite matching those on the Algarve, there was a viscerally warm and welcoming carnival vibe, with broad smiles all round across the entire weekend.

Доника Мангова, who is originally from Bulgaria, spoke for many when she took to Facebook to describe the festival as “the funnest festival I've ever attended; [such] warm-hearted and smiling people!”

Check out our gallery to get a feel of this vibrant event for yourself!

1 . Peterborough Portuguese Festival 2024 Portuguese Festival at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Portuguese Festival 2024 Portuguese Festival at Cathedral Square: the ladies drummers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Portuguese Festival 2024 Portuguese Festival at Cathedral Square. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Portuguese Festival 2024 Portuguese Festival at Cathedral Square: singer Lena Correia. Photo: MIke Grierson Photo Sales