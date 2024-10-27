Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sighting is only third recorded example in Great Britain.

The smallest beetle in Europe, measuring just 0.4mm in length, has been discovered at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

It is only the third time

this species has been recorded in Britain and the first time it has been recorded outside of East Anglia – where the two previous records originated.

The tiny beetle, Baranowskiella ehnstromi.

The discovery was made by Senior Species and Recording Officer, Tim Sexton, following a fungi foray led by Tim as part of the UK Fungus Day celebrations over the weekend of October 5 and 6.

The tiny beetle, Baranowskiella ehnstromi, is a member of the feather-wing beetle family (Ptiliidae) and feeds predominantly on the spores of the bracket fungus Phellinus conchatus – a species which itself is scarce in Britain, with fewer than 100 records, and is largely confined to Willow trees.

A total of 134 species of fungi were identified at Rutland Water during the two forays which ran over the Fungus Day weekend, with the list including a handful of new species to Leicestershire and Rutland - the last of which was the bracket fungus found on Willow in Cherry Wood.

While researching the fungus, Tim found a journal article mentioning that the smallest beetle in Europe feeds almost exclusively on Phellinus conchatus, so went back to look at the tree where it was found. As the beetles are so tiny, a piece of the bracket had to be taken back to the Volunteer Training Centre to be looked at under the microscope.

It was then than several of the diminutive beetles were spotted crawling over the surface of the fungus pores.

A sample of the beetles were sent to the County Beetle Recorder for Leicestershire and Rutland, Graham Finch, who confirmed the record.

More information on the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust can be found at https://www.lrwt.org.uk/.