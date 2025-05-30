Slimming World consultant from Peterborough "blown away" by surprise Greek holiday gift following award nomination

“We were quite simply, treated like celebrities”

A weight loss consultant from Peterborough has been treated to an all expenses paid trip to Greece after his group was nominated for a national award.

Scott Smith, the Hampton Slimming World Consultant, said his jaw almost dropped to the ground when he received the phone call to announce the good news.

His Saturday group had been chosen as one of the top five out of 12,000 groups nationwide.

Scott Smith, left, with his husband Jamie on their surprise trip to Athens. Both work as Slimming World consultants in the Peterborough area.

"I couldn’t believe it,” Scott said. “They told me my group had been nominated for a National Group of the Year ‘Oscar’ and that I was invited on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Athens to celebrate.

“I was absolutely blown away – especially as this is the fifth holiday I have been invited on through Slimming World.”

Scott has been running weight loss support groups in Hampton since 2011. This is the fourth time his group has been nominated, previously winning the title in 2019 and 2023. And with each nomination has come to added bonus of a luxury holiday alongside other nominees – with trips to Sicily, Majorca and a Mediterranean cruise. He was also awarded a Miami holiday in 2018 after his members achieved the highest weight loss as a group.

"It really is a massive achievement and so I'm incredibly proud of my members and everything that they have achieved,” he said. “To be rewarded in this way for simply doing what I love is incredibly special.

"I’m honoured to be part of an exceptional company as a franchisee, but also extremely lucky to work as part of a pretty fabulous local team in the Peterborough area.”

Scott and his husband Jamie Holland, who also works as a Slimming World consultant, in Fenland, were flown from Gatwick to Athens recently for a week of luxury and five-star treatment in the exclusive area of Koloniki.

“Nothing was overlooked,” Scott recalled. “We were quite simply, treated like celebrities. From the champagne reception at the hotel door, to the beautiful five-course evening meal on arrival day, through to our guided tour of The Acropolis, Temple of Poseidon and even a hands-on cookery course. We really were spoilt! We even had a twilight cruise to the Island of Aegina on a Bounty Boat, dancing and singing until the early hours!”

It was the 36th annual trip hosted by Slimming World, and originally the brainchild of Margaret Miles Bramwell, who founded the company in 1969. She sadly passed away in February this year.

Scott explained: “Margaret was an extraordinary lady who simply wanted to change people’s lives for the better and the ‘Grand Accumulator’ trip was an incredible reward for her treasured consultants.

“I really couldn’t imagine doing any other job in the world now,” he added. “Although, following this holiday, a new group in Athens could be on the cards!”

Scott’s Hampton group sessions take place on Saturdays at 8am, 9.30am and 11am. He will find out if his group has won at the Slimming World Oscars in Birmingham on June 14.

For details about the Peterborough groups, or to enquire about becoming a Slimming World consultant, contact 07734 364138.