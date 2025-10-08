Six Peterborough police officers dismissed over "inappropriate" communications via Whatsapp group

Six police officers have been dismissed from Cambridgeshire Constabulary after they were found to have shared “inappropriate and discriminatory” messages via a Whatsapp group.

The officers faced accelerated misconduct hearings in relation to the communications, which took place between April 2020 and February 2022.

A force spokesperson said these included “offensive comments relating to protected characteristics such as race, religion, disability, sex, and sexual orientation”.

The spokesperson went on: “The officers, who were based in Peterborough, also made insulting remarks about colleagues, shared police data on a non-approved platform without a policing purpose and failed to challenge or report improper conduct.

Cambridgeshire Police

“The first accelerated hearing took place on 18 August at Lysander House in Bedfordshire, for former officers Sergeant Nathaniel Richards, Sergeant Kristian Lutz, Sergeant Connor Hall, PC John House and Officer ‘A’.”

It was chaired by former Chief Constable Nick Dean, who found the group breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity, Discreditable Conduct and Challenging and Reporting Improper Conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

Mr Dean concluded all five officers would have been dismissed without notice had they still been serving within the force.

At a separate accelerated hearing on 7 October, Inspector Simon Berrill appeared before present Chief Constable Simon Megicks. Berrill was also found for the same breaches, amounting to gross misconduct. He too was dismissed without notice.

Chief Constable Megicks said: “I stand firmly behind the outcome of both hearings. They send a clear and consistent message: discriminatory behaviour, whether on or off duty, will not be tolerated. We will take action, and we will continue to uphold the values our communities expect and deserve.

“The comments made by these former officers were appalling, offensive and deeply damaging, not only to those targeted, but to the integrity of policing itself.

“Their actions have let down their colleagues, the Constabulary, and the communities we serve. The fact that these messages were exchanged over a prolonged period, by experienced officers including those in supervisory roles, makes this behaviour all the more unacceptable.

“There is no place in policing, or in society, for racist, misogynistic or abusive language. Every officer should know this, and every officer will be held to account.

“We operate under rightful public scrutiny, and we must earn trust through our actions. This case has caused harm to the reputation of the Constabulary and the wider police service, and we recognise the impact this has on public confidence.”