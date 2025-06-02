Six notable Peterborough planning decisions and applications in May including refusal of 250 homes

There are many developments in the pipeline

A number of notable planning applications and decisions were published by Peterborough City Council in May.

Plans for a 250-home development in Glinton were refused to the delight of local residents and councillors.

The owner of Blind Tiger bar in Cowgate will soon open a new venue near Ferry Meadows following planning approval.

There were a number of planning decisions impacting Peterborough in May

Meanwhile, listed building consent is being sought for a building next to Peterborough Cathedral which is in need of emergency repairs.

250 Glinton homes

Plans for a major housing development in a Peterborough village were refused after a significant number of objections were received.

In April 2024, Cheshire-based Gladman Developments submitted an outline application to Peterborough City Council for 250 new homes alongside a children’s play area and public open space in Glinton.

The Old school building on Crowland Road, Eye could become a care home for children with learning disabilities.

The planning documents described the development as a “sensitively designed and high quality new neighbourhood” which aimed to “maximise the opportunities for integration with the existing settlement edge of Glinton”.

However, a total of 137 residents and interested parties objected to the plans including the two ward councillors Neil Boyce and Peter Hiller (Peterborough First), Glinton Parish Council, Peakirk Parish Council, Peterborough Civic Society and the North Peterborough Village Association.

City council planners refused the application from Gladman Developments, noting that the proposal did not fall into any of the categories of development allowed in the open countryside under the current Local Plan.

Reasons also included the argument that the proposal would result in the “erosion of the countryside gap between the defined settlements”.

The Dog Den owner Mikalia Johnson with partner Mike and dog Luna. The grooming salon has been opened at 99 Glinton Road in Helpston

Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen

Neil Treliving, the man behind the city centre’s Blind Tiger bar in Cowgate, is opening a new bar and restaurant in the former Rutland Cycling store near Ferry Meadows Country Park after receiving planning approval.

He hopes that the new venue, named Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen, will be transformed within six weeks and open to customers in time for the summer holidays.

Unlike the existing Blind Tiger, the new venue will serve hot and cold food such as cheese boards and freshly cooked hand-stretched pizzas.

Plans for the construction of a new housing development on the grounds of Glinton Manor House were approved

“It will be a bit more cosy with a few sofas and it’s a lot bigger so we’ll have a lot more space to play with,” said Mr Treliving.

“We’ll probably have a section that looks similar to what we have at the bar now, but then we’ll have cosy sections and sections for the food.”

There were originally plans for leisure activities upstairs such as crazy golf and an escape room, but Mr Treliving said these had been temporarily shelved after some pushback from the council.

He said he is looking forward to meeting new customers and welcoming his current ones.

Historic building needs emergency repairs

A historic three-storey stone building next to Peterborough Cathedral is in need of emergency repairs.

A new bar and restaurant in the former Rutland Cycling store near Ferry Meadows Country Park is set to open after receiving planning approval.

Chapter of Peterborough Cathedral, the cathedral’s governing body, applied for listed building consent to commence repairs and surveys to Laurel Court’s roof, as well as a number of windows and doors.

The exact history of Laurel Court remains to be discovered but some parts are understood to originate from around 1690, with early 18th century extensions and 19th century additions such as the bay windows.

While it is now mostly vacant or used as storage, the building was used as a school from 1870 and later a choir school.

Planning documents state: “The condition of Laurel Court has been a significant concern for several decades, and remains in extremely poor condition.

“It needs a major phase of complete repair, to deal with all of the external fabric and structural issues.”

It is hoped that a new use for the building can be found once the structural concerns are rectified.

Dog grooming salon

A new dog grooming salon named The Dog Den is opening near Peterborough and will provide customers with much more than just a standard service.

Owner, Mikalia Johnson, worked in the animal industry for many years including teaching animal care and animal management.

She has converted a former summerhouse in her back garden into a top of the range dog grooming salon where she will provide a specialist one-to-one service.

The salon, which was granted planning permission by Peterborough City Council in May, is located at 99 Glinton Road in Helpston

Mikalia said: “We offer anything from a basic wash and dry through to full grooms and styling. My main focus is on animal health and welfare.

“I’ve introduced different treatments like CO2 spa treatments which help to soothe dogs with itchy skin or allergies and I’ve also undertaken some training to provide ultrasonic teeth cleaning for dogs.”

Mikalia is hoping to open The Dog Den in the third week of June.

Homes at village manor house

Plans for the construction of a new housing development on the grounds of a village manor house were approved.

The proposal comprised a full planning application for nine new detached homes within the former farmyard area of the Manor House on High Street, Glinton, a Grade II* listed property.

Applicant, Alston Country Homes, also received listed building consent for works to a dovecote structure on the site, which will be incorporated into one of the homes.

The case officer’s report stated that the proposed homes adopted an “appropriate, traditionally referenced barn style design theme”.

The development will see the construction of two two-bedroom homes and seven four-bedroom homes.

Children’s care home

A 19th century building in a Peterborough village could become a care home for children with learning disabilities.

Fresh plans to convert the former school building located on the north side of the village at 4 Crowland Road were submitted to Peterborough City Council on May 7.

Constructed in 1855, the historic building has most recently been used as a recording studio and offices.

Applicant, Conquest Schools Ltd, hopes to use the building to provide long term care for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties including autism, ADHD , challenging behaviour and other complex needs.

If approved, the site would care for up to six children between eight and 10 years old.