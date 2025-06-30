Six notable Peterborough planning decisions and applications in June including 870-home development

1 . Blind Tiger 2.jpg

Fresh plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for leisure activities above a new food and drink venue set to open this summer. Neil Treliving, the man behind the city centre’s Blind Tiger bar in Cowgate, is opening a new bar and restaurant in the former Rutland Cycling store near Ferry Meadows Country Park. He hopes that the new venue, named Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen, will be transformed and opened to customers in time for the summer holidays. A leisure activities business is planned for the first floor of the new venue, which will be run as a self-contained business by Tom Owen of No Work Club Peterborough Ltd if approved by the council. Photo: Eddisons