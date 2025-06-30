Six notable Peterborough planning decisions and applications in June including 870-home development

Plans for 870 new homes on the edge of Peterborough were approved, which will include a new primary school, playing field and local centre on the site.
Hundreds more homes were given approval as part of the wider 5,350-home Great Haddon urban extension.
Meanwhile, plans went in for new padel courts at two venues in and around Peterborough.
1. Blind Tiger 2.jpg
Fresh plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for leisure activities above a new food and drink venue set to open this summer. Neil Treliving, the man behind the city centre’s Blind Tiger bar in Cowgate, is opening a new bar and restaurant in the former Rutland Cycling store near Ferry Meadows Country Park. He hopes that the new venue, named Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen, will be transformed and opened to customers in time for the summer holidays. A leisure activities business is planned for the first floor of the new venue, which will be run as a self-contained business by Tom Owen of No Work Club Peterborough Ltd if approved by the council. Photo: Eddisons
2. Wittering Ford Road
Plans were approved for two new dog walking paddocks on a vast agricultural estate near Peterborough. The new paddocks will be located on land to the east of Wittering Ford Road in Barnack, which is part of the 1,400-acre Walcot Estate owned by the Dennis family. Photo: Google
3. Glinton homes
Another housing development in the village of Glinton was refused by planners at Peterborough City Council. The proposed 24 new homes, put forward by Rutland-based developer Hereward Homes Ltd, would have been located on agricultural land next to Peakirk Road in Glinton, which is outside the village envelope. Photo: Hereward Homes
4. Padel courts
Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for the erection of four new padel courts. If approved, the courts would be located opposite the Aldi supermarket at Peterborough One Retail Park on Eye Road. Photo: James Jones