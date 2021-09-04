Sisters lose 11 inches of hair and raise £700 for cancer charity

Lily (left) and Lana with the hair they had cut off for the Little Princess Trust.

Lily (10) and Lana (6) Odedra, who live in Glinton, took the decision to have 11 inches trimmed off for the Little Princess Trust.

“Lily read something about children with cancer losing their hair and said she felt sorry for them,” said mum Bhavna. “I told her about the Little Princess Trust and how they make wigs for children when they lose their hair, and she said she would like to donate hers. And that inspired Lana to do the same.”

The girls held a lemonade sale outside their house before mum set up a just giving page.

“We thought it would be nice to raise a little money too, but people have said how lovely it was for the girls to do this and have been so generous we’re are about to reach £700.”