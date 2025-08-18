Significant step forward ahead of arrival of long-awaited Frasers in Peterborough

The store, which is set to bring popular brands such as Flannels, Game, Sports Direct and USC, back to Peterborough is set to open by the end of the year.

According to recruitment adverts for senior staff for Frasers, the retailer is planning to have staff in place by November

Queensgate has excitedly shared the news that the keys have officially been handed over to Frasers, which will occupy much of the unit formerly home to John Lewis before it closed its doors in 2021.

A post from Queensgate announced: “A huge moment for Queensgate, and Peterborough too. “We can announce that we have this week handed over the keys to Frasers Group, who have officially started work on their upcoming Frasers / Sports Direct / FLANNELS store, set to open later this year. “The comprehensive all-brand store will total 92,500 sq ft and house the world's biggest sports and leisure retailers, alongside additional offers from the Group's range - including USC, Jack Wills and GAME Digital. “Frasers Group's arrival marks a significant step towards the next era of Queensgate, reinforcing our commitment to investing in brands that will enhance the centre and provide a fantastic shopper experience.”

Excitement is beginning to build with more and more signs of the arrival in the centre with new hoardings being put up to reflect the brands that will be taking its place inside the unit.

