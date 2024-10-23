Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eight screen cinema is expected to open next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odeon Luxe Cinema has announced its arrival at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre with its first signage going up outside the mall.

The branding – Odeon Luxe Imax – has just gone up on an exterior wall of the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first tangible indicator that the Odeon Cinemas Group is really set to open in the Queensgate after years of waiting for an operator to use the new £60 million cinema that sits on the roof of the centre.

Odeon Cinemas has announced its arrival at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough with the first signage for Odeon Luxe Imax going up outside the shopping centre

Odeon has not yet confirmed an opening date for the eight screen cinema but it is expected to happen later next month – in which case it might even coincide with the switching on of the city’s Christmas lights, which is due to take place on November 22.

The cinema will be Odeon’s first venue in Cambridgeshire and is expected to employ up to 40 staff.

Odeon says the 25,000 square feet cinema has been designed with a ‘best-in-class guest experience in mind’, delivering eight large screens with the clearest sound and brightest picture, including the immersive power of IMAX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audience capacity will range from over 200 people for the main Imax screen to just 39 viewers for the smallest.

Odeon says it is transforming the front-row experience for guests at its new Luxe cinemas with the introduction of VIP Beds in select screens.

Plans for a multi-screen cinema to be created at the Queensgate shopping centre were first unveiled in May 2015.

Queensgate announced the start of construction in 2019 with completion in 2021.