Shops and offices block in Peterborough's Cowgate goes on the market for £2.2 million

Peterborough's Cowgate, numbers 14 to 30, which are on the market with a £2.2 million price tag; inset, Julian Welch of Eddisons.

​A group of shops and offices in the heart of Peterborough have been put up for sale with a price tag of £2.2 million.

The single block of properties, ranging from numbers 14 to 30 in hsitoric Cowgate, have gone on the market as an investment opportunity.

The group includes three retail units with offices above them and with more detached and semi-detached office properties, plus premises occupied by a clinic that is accessed by a pedestrian passage and courtyard to the rear.

The buildings are being sold through agents Eddisons who say the block has been under the same ownership for several decades.

The name of the owner has not been released.

An Eddisons spokesperson said the properties were a ‘rarely available investment opportunity’ with potential for partial redevelopment in the middle of the parade.

Eddisons’ Julian Welch, who is leading the sale of 14-30 Cowgate, says he is confident that the properties will attract interest from a range of investors.

He said: “While acknowledging that the froth of the mainstream commercial property investment market has dissipated in the past 12 months, one-off multi-let investment opportunities like this one on Cowgate can still command serious attention.

“It’s a solid investment opportunity for the right investor.

“In looking for offers in excess of £2.2 million, we are reconciling its value in the current market with that of the long term opportunity.”

Cowgate sits inside Peterborough’s conservation area although none of the properties that have been put up for sale have Listed status.

