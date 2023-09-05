News you can trust since 1948
Shops and offices block in Peterborough's Cowgate goes on the market for £2.2 million

Sale is seen as investment opening
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 4th Sep 2023, 19:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 19:59 BST
Peterborough's Cowgate, numbers 14 to 30, which are on the market with a £2.2 million price tag; inset, Julian Welch of Eddisons.Peterborough's Cowgate, numbers 14 to 30, which are on the market with a £2.2 million price tag; inset, Julian Welch of Eddisons.
​A group of shops and offices in the heart of Peterborough have been put up for sale with a price tag of £2.2 million.

The single block of properties, ranging from numbers 14 to 30 in hsitoric Cowgate, have gone on the market as an investment opportunity.

The group includes three retail units with offices above them and with more detached and semi-detached office properties, plus premises occupied by a clinic that is accessed by a pedestrian passage and courtyard to the rear.

Peterborough's Cowgate, numbers 14 to 30, which are on the market with a £2.2 million price tagPeterborough's Cowgate, numbers 14 to 30, which are on the market with a £2.2 million price tag
The buildings are being sold through agents Eddisons who say the block has been under the same ownership for several decades.

The name of the owner has not been released.

An Eddisons spokesperson said the properties were a ‘rarely available investment opportunity’ with potential for partial redevelopment in the middle of the parade.

Eddisons’ Julian Welch, who is leading the sale of 14-30 Cowgate, says he is confident that the properties will attract interest from a range of investors.

He said: “While acknowledging that the froth of the mainstream commercial property investment market has dissipated in the past 12 months, one-off multi-let investment opportunities like this one on Cowgate can still command serious attention.

“It’s a solid investment opportunity for the right investor.

“In looking for offers in excess of £2.2 million, we are reconciling its value in the current market with that of the long term opportunity.”

Cowgate sits inside Peterborough’s conservation area although none of the properties that have been put up for sale have Listed status.

The street is in the central commercial district of of Peterborough’s historic city centre and has a mix of retail and office occupiers and 11 years was given a £1.5 million revamp in an effort to breathe new life in to street, which leads to the pedestrianised Cathedral Square area.

