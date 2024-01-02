Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Shoppers are being urged to help managers at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre celebrate the hard work of its retailers.​

Customers have been invited to take part in the annual vote for their favourite retailer in the Queensgate Retail Stars of 2024.

For the first time, shoppers have 13 categories for which they can vote.

A spokesperson for Queensgate said: “This seeks the public’s input to honour their favourite retailers who consistently deliver outstanding service, go the extra mile and are indispensable parts of your shopping experience.

"From the store offering the best service with a smile to the one you simply can't live without, your votes matter.”

Once votes have been submitted, that person will be entered into a competition to win a £150 voucher for a preferred store.

The categories for Queensgate Retail Stars 2024 are: Womenswear Retailer of the Year, Childrenswear Retailer of the Year, Health and Beauty Retailer of the Year, Technology Retailer of the Year, Home and Lifestyle Retailer of the Year, Menswear Retailer of the Year, Service Retailer of the Year, Jewellery and Accessories Retailer of the Year, Footwear Retailer of the Year, Food and Leisure Retailer of the Year, Travel Store of the Year, Independent Retailer of the Year, Toys and Gifting Retailer of the Year, The Store You Can’t Live Without, Service With A Smile and Brand You Would Most Like To See In Queensgate.