Shoplifter jailed after twice stealing bottles of alcohol from the same Sainsbury's store in Peterborough

A shoplifter who twice targeted the same Sainsbury’s store in Peterborough to steal bottles of alcohol has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Jackson (42) went to Sainsbury’s, in Bretton, Peterborough, on August 1 and stole six bottles of whisky worth £141.

He returned to the same shop on September 17 and this time stole multiple bottles of whisky and vodka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A court was told that Jackson, of no known address, had gone into Tesco, in Hostmoor Avenue, March, with a woman on February 3.

A thief has been jailed after twice targeting the same Sainsbury's store in Peterborough

The pair put 16 bottles of spirits worth more than £300 in two large bags and left the shop without paying.

Jackson was later identified from CCTV footage and arrested.

The court heard that Jackson had brazenly stolen hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from two supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was jailed for 12 weeks on September 18 having admitted three counts of theft from a shop.

The woman from the first offence has not been identified.

Afterwards, PC Ben Loveridge said: “Jackson brazenly stole from these shops and clearly thought he could act with impunity.

“I’m pleased he was identified, apprehended and has now appeared in court to answer for his actions.”