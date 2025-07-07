Shoplifter is jailed for six months after crime spree at Co-op stores across Peterborough
Josh Beeston ( 27) stole from the Co-op, in Loxley Centre, Werrington, Peterborough, six times, from the Co-op, in Blunt’s Lane, Whittlesey, three times, and once from branches in Hempstead, and Yaxley, between June 8 and June 26.
He was arrested by officers in London Road, Hampton, Peterborough, on July 1 following a report he had stolen from the Hampton Co-op.
A total of just over £1,047 worth of items were stolen, and these included coffee, laundry products and alcohol.
Beeston admitted 12 offences at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (3 July) and was sentenced to six months in prison.
PC Rebecca Risebrow, who investigated, said: “Retail crime can have a significant impact on the businesses targeted, both financially and the effect it has on staff.
“I encourage businesses to continue reporting any incidents to us as we can apply for court orders to tackle prolific offenders.”