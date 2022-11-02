Fifteen jobs are to be created in Peterborough with the opening of a new footwear shop.

Retailer Deichmann is recruiting for the staff who will work in its new store at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton.

And bosses of Europe’s largest footwear specialist have revealed that the store will open on November 17.

It is moving into the unit previously occupied by discounter Poundland, which closed earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “I’m can confirm that we are planning to open our second store in Peterborough on November 17.

"The Serpentine Green shopping centre is a fantastic shopping destination and it enables us to strengthen our presence in a viable location.

She added: “We’re creating 15 new roles, including one store manager.

"We will be celebrating the opening with limited opening offers and spin-the-wheel where you can win a free pair of shoes on the opening weekend of November 19 and November 20.”

The new store will be the second in Peterborough for Deichmann, which operates about 120 stores across the UK and has embarked on an expansion of the business.

Its first Peterborough store is in the Queensgate Shopping Centre and opened in 2019 and it also created 15 jobs following a £398,000 refurbishment.

The Germany-headquartered retailer operates a distribution centre at Corby, in Northamptonshire, and it also has its UK head office based in Market Harborough, in Leicestershire.