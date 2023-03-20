A mum and daughter, from Stanground, have raised £3,000 after hosting a fundraising event for the Cancer Wellbeing Service.

Amanda and her mum Luciana, who has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time aged 62, hosted a Family Valentine’s Disco to raise the £3,000, which will be spent by the charities on fitness and exercise programmes, acupuncture and other services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luciana originally hosted Valentine’s Discos 23 years ago when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer aged 40, to raise money for a new radiotherapy chair needed for Peterborough City Hospital.

Luciana and Amanda are on a mission to raise thousands of pounds for Peterborough cancer sufferers and their families in the city.

However, Luciana’s cancer returned last year.

This inspired her and Amanda “to take an incredibly hard situation and turn it into a positive,” by hosting fundraisers for cancer charities once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda said: “I don’t know if I could be as strong as my mum if I was going through that. This came completely out of the blue.

"People look at her and say ‘oh my gosh’, she just carries on. She doesn’t stop, she is so positive and it’s made us look at life so differently if we want to do something now.”

The Family Valentine’s Disco, which took place on February 18 at the Italian Community Association building, saw nearly 200 people attend.

Amanda felt “so chuffed” about raising £3,000 – £2,000 of which went to Cancer Wellbeing Service, based at Peterborough City Hospital, and £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of messages we have received from people saying how much they enjoyed themselves and already wanting us to make this an annual event,” Amanda added.

Amanda and Luciana continue to host charity events to help raise money for other families that are going through similar battles with cancer.

She added: “We intend to do lots more fundraising for the Cancer Wellbeing Service in Peterborough so keep an eye out for our new fundraising page, which we are currently working on.”

To help raise awareness of their cause, Amanda and Luciana set up a Facebook page under the name Diamond Hearts, which is regularly updated with fundraising events they are hosting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda describes the Cancer Wellbeing Service as “a wellbeing, support and information service for anyone affected by cancer.

"Specialist staff are available to offer advice and a listening ear. It’s to help people who have got cancer or their families.”