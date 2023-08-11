Seventeen friends have climbed Snowdon as many times as their aching bodies would allow in one day to raise a whopping £10,000 for stray dogs.

Maxey resident Wendy Lyotier set up the Starlight Barking Trust in 2017, and is never likely to forget the day in 2020 when she first had a chat on her doorstep with post woman Sophie Antonucci.

At the time Wendy had just adopted a shelter dog called Jack. This immediately interested Sophie who has a Miniature schnauzer called Harvey.

£10,000 was raised by Snowdon trekkers from Peterborough for rescue dogs in Greece.

"Jack had lived in a shelter since he was a puppy, and was scared. He didn't know how to behave in his new environment" said Sophie. "I would check on Jack regularly over the next year and the transformation he made was tremendous. As a dog lover myself I decided I'd like to do something to help."

Sophie launched the "Snowdon Barking Mad Trek" in 2022, when she assembled a gang of friends and family members with an age range between 18 and 67 who climbed Snowdon as many times as they could manage in one day.

Sophie and the core of the team got up and down three times despite it being the hottest day ever recorded in Snowdonia.

This year, in much cooler conditions, Sophie and 17 of her friends embarked on a similar venture. For the second year running they have raised in excess of £10,000 for the charity.

A cheque for £10,770 was handed over to dog welfare charity the ‘Starlight Barking Trust’ in the Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm last week, raised by the team of hikers from the Peterborough area who had taken part in a marathon walk on Mount Snowdon two weeks earlier.

The charity is partnered with Lemnos Dog Shelter in Greece.

The shelter takes in and cares for stray dogs which are looking for a home.

Plans are already afoot for a 2024 adventure, which will again involve a lot of uphill walking in Snowdonia.

One member of the team went up the mountain in a dinosaur outfit this year, and inspired by this next year's adventure is likely to feature all manner of fancy dress.

"Sophie has put together the most amazing team," said Wendy. "They really were awe inspiring and it was a weekend I’ll never forget.

"What they have achieved is really significant globally in the rescue dog world. I can't thank them enough and their kindness means the dogs at the shelter will have a better place to live until they are adopted."