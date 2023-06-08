Get your festival fix by raving and misbehaving at these top regional music gatherings

When you think of British summer time, chances are your mind fills with thoughts of burnt barbecue sausages, melting ice creams and lazy afternoons in pub beer gardens.

And music festivals.

Truly, if there’s one thing we Brits love about summer more than anything else it’s the prospect of rocking up at a music festival and getting our groove on to some banging tunes.

Whether it’s a huge event such as Glasto, a family-friendly affair like Camp Bestival, or a chilled-out offering in the vein of Latitude; there’s just something about joining an al fresco gathering of music lovers which resonates deep within us.

Of course, the explosion in festivals over the past decade or so has seen the choice of gatherings increase exponentially.

Go back to even the 1990s – when Britpop reigned supreme and teens were hypnotised by grunge – and there were nowhere near as many festivals being held up and down the country as there are now.

The great thing about this massive increase in live music gatherings is that it means we are all now pretty much spoilt for choice, festival wise.

Even here in Peterborough, we can look forward to numerous festivals being held within the city over the next few months.

Throw in the surrounding villages and you’ve got even more.

If you’re willing to drive an hour so – to the likes of Cambridge, Huntingdon or Kettering – then you can add several more to that list.

So, where’s looking good in 2023? What music festivals in our region should you be noting down in your diary for the upcoming months?

Well, we reckon the following seven events are some of the best options, as – in addition to being nearby or a short drive away – they each have a different vibe.

So whether you’re looking to ‘ave it large at a bangin’ rave or kick back at a more intimate gig, chances are at least one of them will tick your boxes.

1 . WillowFest, Peterborough Embankment: July 21-23 If there's one festival Peterborians are looking forward to above all this summer then it is surely WillowFest. In days gone by, this much-loved gathering WAS summer for many in the city, with thousands turning out to enjoy the sunshine and lap up the easy-going vibe while listening to an eclectic mix of upcoming local bands and well-established acts. While WillowFest will once again be held at its traditional home on the Embankment, the re-booted event will boast some changes following its nine-year hiatus, with new management charging an entry fee and offering considerably more parking. Still, with 170 bands playing across seven stages over three days, local music lovers will undoubtedly be falling over themselves to once again get involved. Full line-up and ticket prices can be found at www.thewillowfestival.co.uk Photo: david lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Thorney Live Music Festival, Bedford Hall, Thorney: August 27 If you like your live music to have a distinctly local vibe and find the thought a having the bar less than 200m away then the Thorney Music Festival is likely to tick your boxes. Set within the stately grounds of landmark Bedford Hall, this ever-popular annual gathering continues to delight music lovers with its family-friendly atmosphere and devotion to showcasing bands from the local area. When you consider the event has raised a whopping £75,000 for local and national charities since it started 25 years ago, there really isn't a decent reason not to get involved. Always a top day out. More information can be found at www.thorneylive.co.uk Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Cambridge Folk Festival, Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge: July 27-30 One of the elder statesman of the festival scene, the iconic Cambridge Folk Festival has been welcoming devotees of acoustic and world music to Cherry Hinton Hall for close to 60 years. Though much has changed since it first opened its doors to the aging beatniks and young hippies who first rocked up in 1965, the festival's focus on pared down musical performances and intimate sets is still front and centre. The leafy grounds and beautiful surroundings make it a great place for kids to play and for adults to chill out. Definitely join in if you get invited to join a ceilidh - they're epic! Full line-up and ticket prices available at www.cambridgelive.org.uk/folk-festival Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Nene Valley Rock Festival, Nene Park, Peterborough: August 31 - September 3 Something of an unknown quantity, the Nene Valley Rock Festival is very much the new kid on the block in festival terms. It's fair to say that it's looking pretty promising though, with no fewer than four days of live music for "lovers of classic rock, blues and progressive music" scheduled to kick off within the picture postcard surroundings of Nene Park between August 31 and September 3. Organisers are deliberately keeping the size and scale of the gathering to modest proportions, something which has already earned it the moniker of 'boutique festival.' “We are limiting the total number of four-day tickets to 1,000 and sizing everything accordingly,” said a festival spokesperson. “Once they are sold, that's it - so don't wait too long!" He added "It won't be Download or Glastonbury - you'll actually be able to see and hear the bands." While the full line-up has yet to be finalised, 64 acts and bands have confirmed so far, including Corky Laing’s Mountain, Space Elevator , Arthur Brown (Crazy world of) , K.P.s Groundhogs and Peterborough’s own Austin Gold. The current line-up and further info is on hand at www.nvrf.rocks Photo: National World Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2