Serial drink driver from Peterborough is jailed for 12 weeks

Police alerted after public reported a car stopped in middle of road

A serial drink driver from Peterborough who failed to provide a roadside breath test four times has been jailed.

Mariusz Pawlos (50) was arrested in Henshaw, Parnwell, on April 26 after members of the public reported him as a suspected drink driver.

He had stopped his car in the middle of the road, was slurring his words and smelt of alcohol.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Officers tried to conduct a roadside breath test, but Pawlos failed to provide a specimen of breath four times.

Checks on the Police National Computer showed he had been disqualified from driving for six years in March 2023 after being convicted of failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Pawlos, of Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, who pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving while disqualified, and threatening behaviour, after he shouted and swore at the officers during his arrest, was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years by Peterborough magistrates.after

Afterwards, PC Daniel Dimeo, who investigated the incident, said: “This is Pawlos’ sixth conviction for failing to provide, showing his blatant disregard for the law.

He added: “Thank you to the members of the public who called us as we were able to swiftly arrest him before he caused any harm.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.