A second hotel in Peterborough has been requisitioned as a refuge for asylum seekers.

The 54-bedroom The Verve hotel in Newton Way, in Boongate, is understood to be in use by Serco, the organisation responsible for finding accommodation in the region for asylum seekers on behalf of the Home Office.

It is not known how many asylum seekers have been placed in the budget hotel.

The Verve hotel in Boongate, Peterborough, is the second venue in Peterborough to be used as a refuge for asylum seekers.

A check on the hotel’s website shows all rooms are fully booked for months ahead.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: "We are now aware that a second hotel in the city - The Verve in Boongate - is being used as part of Home Office arrangements for asylum seekers.

"We cannot confirm numbers at this time."

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that about 80 asylum seekers had been placed in the Great Northern Hotel in Station Road, Peterborough.

It is understood that two coaches arrived at the Great Northern Hotel on Friday (November 11) containing about 80 men.

A notice has since been attached to the doors stating the hotel is closed to the public.

The city council is currently seeking an injunction to stop the change of use of the hotel to a hostel for asylum seekers.

Last year, there were angry protest from city residents after a planning application was submitted to the council to turn The Verve into a care home. The owners claimed the hotel had been devastated by the impact of Brexit and Covid-19.